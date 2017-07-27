Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Italien in der Renaissance, eine Zombie-Apokalypse und ein Zeichentrick-Abenteuer: In den Spiele-Charts wandeln iOS-Nutzer in dieser Woche zwischen verschiedenen Welten.

«Assassin's Creed Identity» (4,99 Euro) ist ein Spiel, was sich in den Top 10 der meistgekauften iOS-Games hält. Es handelt sich um eine Action-Adventure-Reihe im Italien der Renaissance. In dem Rollenspiel streben Templer und Assasine nach der Lösung des Rätsels von Eden.

Die kostenlose App «Last Day On Earth: Survival» ist eine Mischung aus Strategiespiel und Shooter. Mit mehreren Spielern zusammen kämpft man sich durch die Zombie-Apokalypse und verbessert dabei seine Kampfkünste, baut Unterkünfte oder stellt überlebenswichtige Werkzeuge und Waffen her.

«Day of the Tentacle» ist eine remasterte App im Zeichentrickformat. In dem Zeitreise-Puzzle-Abenteuer arbeiten drei Freunde zusammen, um ein böses, lila Mutantententakel daran zu hindern, die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen. Das Spiel ist für 2,29 Euro nicht nur für Kinder ein witziger Zeitvertreib.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games



Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99 3 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 4,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Game of Quotes Studio Kalliope GmbH 1,99 6 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 2,29 7 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 8 Layton’s Mystery Journey Level-5 Inc. 17,99 9 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09 10 Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr! Lima Sky 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games