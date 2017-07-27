Assassin's Creed Identity ist ein Klassiker unter den Rollenspielen. Foto: App-Store von Apple/dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Italien in der Renaissance, eine Zombie-Apokalypse und ein Zeichentrick-Abenteuer: In den Spiele-Charts wandeln iOS-Nutzer in dieser Woche zwischen verschiedenen Welten.

«Assassin's Creed Identity» (4,99 Euro) ist ein Spiel, was sich in den Top 10 der meistgekauften iOS-Games hält. Es handelt sich um eine Action-Adventure-Reihe im Italien der Renaissance. In dem Rollenspiel streben Templer und Assasine nach der Lösung des Rätsels von Eden.

Die kostenlose App «Last Day On Earth: Survival» ist eine Mischung aus Strategiespiel und Shooter. Mit mehreren Spielern zusammen kämpft man sich durch die Zombie-Apokalypse und verbessert dabei seine Kampfkünste, baut Unterkünfte oder stellt überlebenswichtige Werkzeuge und Waffen her.

«Day of the Tentacle» ist eine remasterte App im Zeichentrickformat. In dem Zeitreise-Puzzle-Abenteuer arbeiten drei Freunde zusammen, um ein böses, lila Mutantententakel daran zu hindern, die Weltherrschaft an sich zu reißen. Das Spiel ist für 2,29 Euro nicht nur für Kinder ein witziger Zeitvertreib.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Motorsport Manager Mobile 2Playsport Games Ltd4,49
2Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
3Assassin's Creed IdentityUbisoft4,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Game of QuotesStudio Kalliope GmbH1,99
6Day of the Tentacle RemasteredDouble Fine Productions, Inc.2,29
7Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
8Layton’s Mystery JourneyLevel-5 Inc.17,99
9MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
10Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!Lima Sky0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
2Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
3Scale101 Digital Co.kostenlos
4Driving School 3Dnullappkostenlos
5Last Day On Earth: Zombie SurvivalAndrey Pryakhinkostenlos
6Driving School 2017Alexandru Marusackostenlos
7Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
8Subway SurfersKilookostenlos
9Final Fantasy XV: A New EmpireEpic Action LLCkostenlos
10Brain On! Physics Boxs PuzzlesLe Van Trongkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Motorsport Manager Mobile 2Playsport Games Ltd4,49
2Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
3Day of the Tentacle RemasteredDouble Fine Productions, Inc.2,29
4Layton’s Mystery JourneyLevel-5 Inc.17,99
5Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
6Full Throttle RemasteredDouble Fine Productions, Inc.5,49
7The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
8Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
9F1 2016The Codemasters Software Company Limited5,49
10The Franz Kafka VideogameDaedalic Entertainment GmbH3,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
2Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel!Big Fish Games, Inckostenlos
3Driving School 2017Alexandru Marusackostenlos
4Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
5Gardenscapes - New AcresPlayrix Gameskostenlos
6Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
7Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion RushGameloftkostenlos
8SuperCity: Build a StoryPlaykot Limitedkostenlos
9Last Day On Earth: Zombie SurvivalAndrey Pryakhinkostenlos
10Mr Jump S1Button SARLkostenlos

