«Rival Gears Racing» ist ein Hochgeschwindigkeitsrennspiel. Foto: App Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Die Charts der Woche stehen ganz im Licht von Ganoven, Abzocke, Risiko und Raserei. Fliehen aus dem Knast, superschnelle Autorennen und die riesen Pleite bei Monopoly sind bei mobilen Games beliebt.

Für alle die gerne schnelle Autorennen fahren ist «Rival Gears Racing» das richtige. Diese App ist kostenlos und kann alleine oder im Team gespielt werden. Ein Game mit Risiko, man kann hoch gewinnen aber auch hoch verlieren.

Mit «MONOPOLY Game» für 99 Cent kommt das Brettspiel auf das Handy. Ob mit Freunden oder Familie, der Spielspaß ist gesichert. Jedenfalls solange, bis der erste im Gefängnis landet oder pleite ist.

Apropos Gefängnis: «The Escapists» für 3,99 Euro spielt hinter Gefängnismauern. Das Ziel ist es auszubrechen. Dabei müssen Spieler viele Hürden überwinden. Das ist gar nicht so einfach und mit viel Geschick verbunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang6,99
2The EscapistsTeam17 Software Ltd3,99
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts0,99
5Hidden FolksAdriaan de Jongh3,99
6Assassin's Creed IdentityUbisoft0,99
7Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99
8Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,99
9Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi2,99
10Mini MetroDinosaur Polo Club2,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1RollerCoaster Tycoon TouchAtarikostenlos
2100 Balls - Catch The BallsReach Mob Inc.kostenlos
3Dancing LineCheetah Technology Corporation Limitedkostenlos
4Paper.ioVoodookostenlos
5QuizduellFEO Mediakostenlos
6Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
7Piano Tiles 2(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)Cheetah Technology Corporation Limitedkostenlos
8Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
9Color SwitchFortafy Gameskostenlos
10Roll the Ball - slide puzzleBitMangokostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang6,99
2The EscapistsTeam17 Software Ltd3,99
3TurmoilGamious B.V.5,99
4Hidden FolksAdriaan de Jongh3,99
5After the End: Forsaken DestinyNEXON M Inc.3,99
6Bibi & Tina Puzzle-SpaßBlue Ocean Entertainment AG2,99
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8Mini MetroDinosaur Polo Club2,99
9Legend of GrimrockAlmost Human ltd.4,99
10Farming Simulator 16GIANTS Software GmbH4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1RollerCoaster Tycoon TouchAtarikostenlos
2Rival Gears RacingShortRound Gameskostenlos
3Bubble Witch 3 SagaKingkostenlos
4Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
5Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
6NightgateSemidome Inc.kostenlos
7Roll the Ball - slide puzzleBitMangokostenlos
8Rabbids Crazy RushUbisoftkostenlos
9Paper.ioVoodookostenlos
10Angry Birds 2Rovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos

