Nichts für schwache Nerven
«Rival Gears Racing» ist ein Hochgeschwindigkeitsrennspiel. Foto: App Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Die Charts der Woche stehen ganz im Licht von Ganoven, Abzocke, Risiko und Raserei. Fliehen aus dem Knast, superschnelle Autorennen und die riesen Pleite bei Monopoly sind bei mobilen Games beliebt.
Für alle die gerne schnelle Autorennen fahren ist «Rival Gears Racing» das richtige. Diese App ist kostenlos und kann alleine oder im Team gespielt werden. Ein Game mit Risiko, man kann hoch gewinnen aber auch hoch verlieren.
Mit «MONOPOLY Game» für 99 Cent kommt das Brettspiel auf das Handy. Ob mit Freunden oder Familie, der Spielspaß ist gesichert. Jedenfalls solange, bis der erste im Gefängnis landet oder pleite ist.
Apropos Gefängnis: «The Escapists» für 3,99 Euro spielt hinter Gefängnismauern. Das Ziel ist es auszubrechen. Dabei müssen Spieler viele Hürden überwinden. Das ist gar nicht so einfach und mit viel Geschick verbunden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|The Escapists
|Team17 Software Ltd
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|0,99
|5
|Hidden Folks
|Adriaan de Jongh
|3,99
|6
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,99
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,99
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|10
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch
|Atari
|kostenlos
|2
|100 Balls - Catch The Balls
|Reach Mob Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Dancing Line
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|Paper.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Quizduell
|FEO Media
|kostenlos
|6
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Piano Tiles 2(Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Color Switch
|Fortafy Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|The Escapists
|Team17 Software Ltd
|3,99
|3
|Turmoil
|Gamious B.V.
|5,99
|4
|Hidden Folks
|Adriaan de Jongh
|3,99
|5
|After the End: Forsaken Destiny
|NEXON M Inc.
|3,99
|6
|Bibi & Tina Puzzle-Spaß
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|2,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|2,99
|9
|Legend of Grimrock
|Almost Human ltd.
|4,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch
|Atari
|kostenlos
|2
|Rival Gears Racing
|ShortRound Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Witch 3 Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|4
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Nightgate
|Semidome Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|8
|Rabbids Crazy Rush
|Ubisoft
|kostenlos
|9
|Paper.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Angry Birds 2
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
