Im Simulator können sich Hobby-Landwirte so richtig austoben und haben Zugriff auf über 50 Maschinen. Foto: App-Sore von Apple
dpa

Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Günstig ist der «Farming Simulator» nicht, aber er verspricht, dass jeder Landwirt auf seine Kosten kommt. Und tatsächlich landet er auf vielen iPads. Doch jedermanns Sache ist es nicht, Felder zu bestellen. Andere Gamer greifen lieber zu Games wie «Framed» oder «Fidget Spinner».

Als moderner Landwirt tauchen Spieler in eine riesige Welt ein, in der über 50 Maschinen zur Verfügung stehen. Anzubauen gibt es viele unterschiedliche Kulturpflanzen. Nicht zu vergessen, dass das Vieh noch versorgt werden muss.

Eine beliebte Beschäftigung ist auch das knifflige Puzzlespiel «Framed». Gamer müssen hier Bilder eines Comics sortieren, um die Abfolge und den Ausgang der Story zu bestimmen.

«Fidget Spinner» leitet sich vom Zappelphilipp ab. Und so ist es auch: beim «Fidget Spinner» handelt es sich um einen Handkreisel. Als Spielutensil steckt er bereits in vielen Hosentaschen. Inzwischen gibt es ihn aber auch als Game-App. Und die ist fast ebenso populär.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
2Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
3Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,49
6Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!Lima Sky0,49
7Monument Valleyustwo Games Ltd4,49
8Tank HeroClapfoot Inc.0,49
9MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
10Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad SpieleTop Free Games0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
2Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
3100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball GameReach Mob Inc.kostenlos
4Fidget SpinnerKetchappkostenlos
5FRAMEDLoveshackkostenlos
6Floor is Lava ChallengeAppnoxious, LLCkostenlos
7Clash of ClansSupercellkostenlos
8Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
9Gardenscapes - New AcresPlayrix Gameskostenlos
10Subway SurfersKilookostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekaufte iPad Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
2Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
3Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
4Monument Valleyustwo Games Ltd4,49
5RollerCoaster Tycoon® ClassicAtari6,99
6Old Man's JourneyBroken Rules5,49
7Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
8Agent A: A puzzle in disguiseYak & co0,49
9Bloons TD 5 HDNinja Kiwi3,49
10Catan HDUSM4,99

Meistgeladene iPad Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
2Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
3FRAMEDLoveshackkostenlos
4Fidget SpinnerKetchappkostenlos
5Gardenscapes - New AcresPlayrix Gameskostenlos
6Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
7Roll the Ball™ - slide puzzleBitMangokostenlos
8Clash of ClansSupercellkostenlos
9CATS: Crash Arena Turbo StarsZeptoLab UK Limitedkostenlos
10SUP Multiplayer RacingOh BiBi socialtainmentkostenlos

