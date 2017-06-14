Spiele für iPhone und iPad
Im Simulator können sich Hobby-Landwirte so richtig austoben und haben Zugriff auf über 50 Maschinen. Foto: App-Sore von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Günstig ist der «Farming Simulator» nicht, aber er verspricht, dass jeder Landwirt auf seine Kosten kommt. Und tatsächlich landet er auf vielen iPads. Doch jedermanns Sache ist es nicht, Felder zu bestellen. Andere Gamer greifen lieber zu Games wie «Framed» oder «Fidget Spinner».
Als moderner Landwirt tauchen Spieler in eine riesige Welt ein, in der über 50 Maschinen zur Verfügung stehen. Anzubauen gibt es viele unterschiedliche Kulturpflanzen. Nicht zu vergessen, dass das Vieh noch versorgt werden muss.
Eine beliebte Beschäftigung ist auch das knifflige Puzzlespiel «Framed». Gamer müssen hier Bilder eines Comics sortieren, um die Abfolge und den Ausgang der Story zu bestimmen.
«Fidget Spinner» leitet sich vom Zappelphilipp ab. Und so ist es auch: beim «Fidget Spinner» handelt es sich um einen Handkreisel. Als Spielutensil steckt er bereits in vielen Hosentaschen. Inzwischen gibt es ihn aber auch als Game-App. Und die ist fast ebenso populär.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|2
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|6
|Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Monument Valley
|ustwo Games Ltd
|4,49
|8
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|9
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|10
|Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad Spiele
|Top Free Games
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|2
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|3
|100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball Game
|Reach Mob Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Fidget Spinner
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|5
|FRAMED
|Loveshack
|kostenlos
|6
|Floor is Lava Challenge
|Appnoxious, LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Gardenscapes - New Acres
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
Top iPad Games
Meistgekaufte iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|2
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Monument Valley
|ustwo Games Ltd
|4,49
|5
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|6,99
|6
|Old Man's Journey
|Broken Rules
|5,49
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|Yak & co
|0,49
|9
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,49
|10
|Catan HD
|USM
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|2
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|3
|FRAMED
|Loveshack
|kostenlos
|4
|Fidget Spinner
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|5
|Gardenscapes - New Acres
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Roll the Ball™ - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
|ZeptoLab UK Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|SUP Multiplayer Racing
|Oh BiBi socialtainment
|kostenlos
