Neu in den Spiele-Charts: «Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition». Foto: Appstore von Apple/dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Actionreich kämpfen, akrobatische Drehungen vollführen und am Ende als Sieger aus dem Spiel gehen. Gamefans entspannen derzeit am liebsten bei sportlichen Spielen, wie die Top Ten der iOS-Games zeigen.

Bei der Top-App «Flip Master» geht es darum, möglichst kunstvoll Trampolinsprünge zu vollführen und dabei immer neue Höhen zu erreichen. Dazu stehen verschiedene Settings und Trampolinarten zur Auswahl. Durch das Sammeln von Gegenständen und Punkten können Spieler dabei ihre athletischen Fähigkeiten verbessern und neue Tricks freischalten. Dieses Spiel belegt Platz drei der meistgeladenen Apps für iPhone und iPad.

Auch bei «Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition» (5,49 Euro) geht es körperlich zur Sache. Das actiongeladene 1:1 Kampf-Spiel landet neu auf Rang zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Lebensechte Animationen erfreuen das Gamer-Herz hier ebenso wie asiatische Kampftechniken und Waffen, mit denen die Gegner besiegt werden können. Die Charaktere werden dabei als Schatten dargestellt.

Die erfolgreichste App der Spiele-Charts in dieser Woche hat mit Sport jedoch wenig zu tun. Die kostenlose App «Wahl-O-Mat» erfreut sich im Vorfeld der Bundestagswahl weiterhin großer Beliebtheit und erobert sowohl bei iPhone wie iPad-Nutzern die Spitzenposition.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
2Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi3,99
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!Lima Sky0,49
5Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
6MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
7Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,49
8Radiation CityAtypical Games5,49
9F1 2016The Codemasters Software Company Limited5,49
10Shadow Fight 2 Special EditionNekki Limited5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
2Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
3Flip MasterMiniclip.comkostenlos
4Wort Meister - Wort verbindenCHEN YANHONGkostenlos
5Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
6Flappy DunkVoodookostenlos
7Merge Town!Gram Gameskostenlos
8Top DrivesHutch Games Ltdkostenlos
9Angry Birds MatchRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
10Bowmasters - Multiplayer GamePlaygendarykostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
2Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
3Darkest Dungeon: Tablet EditionRed Hook Studios Inc.5,49
4Bloons TD 5 HDNinja Kiwi3,49
5The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
6Radiation CityAtypical Games5,49
7The EscapistsTeam17 Software Ltd4,99
8Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
9RollerCoaster Tycoon® ClassicAtari6,99
10MONOPOLY for iPadElectronic Arts5,49

Meistgeladene iPad Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wahl-O-Matbpbkostenlos
2Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
3Flip MasterMiniclip.comkostenlos
4Angry Birds MatchRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
5Top DrivesHutch Games Ltdkostenlos
6Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-SpielBig Fish Games, Inckostenlos
7Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
8Family Zoo: The StoryPlarium LLCkostenlos
9Merge Town!Gram Gameskostenlos
10Bowmasters - Multiplayer GamePlaygendarykostenlos

