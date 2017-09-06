Hits für iPhone und iPad
Neu in den Spiele-Charts: «Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition». Foto: Appstore von Apple/dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Actionreich kämpfen, akrobatische Drehungen vollführen und am Ende als Sieger aus dem Spiel gehen. Gamefans entspannen derzeit am liebsten bei sportlichen Spielen, wie die Top Ten der iOS-Games zeigen.
Bei der Top-App «Flip Master» geht es darum, möglichst kunstvoll Trampolinsprünge zu vollführen und dabei immer neue Höhen zu erreichen. Dazu stehen verschiedene Settings und Trampolinarten zur Auswahl. Durch das Sammeln von Gegenständen und Punkten können Spieler dabei ihre athletischen Fähigkeiten verbessern und neue Tricks freischalten. Dieses Spiel belegt Platz drei der meistgeladenen Apps für iPhone und iPad.
Auch bei «Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition» (5,49 Euro) geht es körperlich zur Sache. Das actiongeladene 1:1 Kampf-Spiel landet neu auf Rang zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Lebensechte Animationen erfreuen das Gamer-Herz hier ebenso wie asiatische Kampftechniken und Waffen, mit denen die Gegner besiegt werden können. Die Charaktere werden dabei als Schatten dargestellt.
Die erfolgreichste App der Spiele-Charts in dieser Woche hat mit Sport jedoch wenig zu tun. Die kostenlose App «Wahl-O-Mat» erfreut sich im Vorfeld der Bundestagswahl weiterhin großer Beliebtheit und erobert sowohl bei iPhone wie iPad-Nutzern die Spitzenposition.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|6
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|8
|Radiation City
|Atypical Games
|5,49
|9
|F1 2016
|The Codemasters Software Company Limited
|5,49
|10
|Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition
|Nekki Limited
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Wort Guru
|Zentertain Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Flip Master
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|4
|Wort Meister - Wort verbinden
|CHEN YANHONG
|kostenlos
|5
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Flappy Dunk
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Merge Town!
|Gram Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Top Drives
|Hutch Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|9
|Angry Birds Match
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|3
|Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition
|Red Hook Studios Inc.
|5,49
|4
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,49
|5
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Radiation City
|Atypical Games
|5,49
|7
|The Escapists
|Team17 Software Ltd
|4,99
|8
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|9
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|6,99
|10
|MONOPOLY for iPad
|Electronic Arts
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Wort Guru
|Zentertain Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Flip Master
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|4
|Angry Birds Match
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Top Drives
|Hutch Games Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|kostenlos
|7
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Family Zoo: The Story
|Plarium LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Merge Town!
|Gram Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bowmasters - Multiplayer Game
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
Multimedia Extrathemen
Topmeldungen aus anderen Ressorts
AKTUELLE VIDEOS
Wetter
Die WZ in Sozialen Netzwerken
01.06.2017
21.03.2016
22.06.2015
14.06.2015
Webvideopreisträger 2015: Quirlig, professionell und immer beliebter
10.03.2015
KONTAKT WESTDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG
() Registrierte Nutzer