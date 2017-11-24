kirakira+
Die iOS-App «kirakira+» sorgt mit Glitzer-Filtern für lustige optische Spielerein. Foto: www.kentaroid.com/dpa

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Es gibt einen Neueinsteiger in den App-Charts: «kirakira+» kämpft sich mit Glitzereffekt-Filtern für Videos und Instagram-Storys in die Liste der besten zehn Programme. Auch die Gmail-Applikation wurde diese Woche häufig heruntergeladen.

Wenn funkelnde Mode oder andere Gegenstände nicht stark genug glitzern, gibt es nun die Möglichkeit mit der App «kirakira+» (1,09 Euro) einen lichtintensiven, scheinenden Filter anzuwenden. Der Glitter-Effect wertet die eigene Instagram-Story optisch auf.

Benutzer eines Google-Mail-Accounts ist die mobile Gratis-App für iPhone und iPad ans Herz zu legen. Benachrichtigung direkt aufs Gerät, sowie die Funktion bereits gesendete Emails zu löschen, stechen besonders hervor

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,49
3Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
4MinecraftMojang7,99
5Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica2,29
6Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi3,99
7kirakira+Kentaro Yama1,09
8iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner.BPMobile5,49
9MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
10Tank HeroClapfoot Inc.0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
2Stack JumpVoodookostenlos
3YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
4InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
5Gmail - E-Mail von GoogleGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
6Rules of SurvivalNetEase Gameskostenlos
7JoomJoomkostenlos
8SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
9MessengerFacebook, Inc.kostenlos
10FacebookFacebook, Inc.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1GoodNotes 4Time Base Technology Limited8,99
2MinecraftMojang7,99
3App für WhatsApp - Version für iPadInternet Rocks Inc.3,49
4ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd10,99
5NotabilityGinger Labs10,99
6Bloons TD 5 HDNinja Kiwi3,49
7PDF Expert von ReaddleReaddle Inc.5,49
8The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
9GoodReader - PDF Reader, Annotator and File ManaGood.iWare, Inc.5,49
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPadInternet Rocks Inc.kostenlos
2NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
3Gmail - Email by GoogleGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
4YouTube: Ansehen & EntdeckenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
5Amazon Prime VideoAmazon Instant Video Limitedkostenlos
6Rules of SurvivalNetEase Gameskostenlos
7AmazonAmazonkostenlos
8Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPadApalon Appskostenlos
9DB Navigator für iPadDeutsche Bahnkostenlos
10Microsoft WordMicrosoft Corporationkostenlos

