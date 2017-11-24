Die iOS-App «kirakira+» sorgt mit Glitzer-Filtern für lustige optische Spielerein. Foto: www.kentaroid.com/dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Es gibt einen Neueinsteiger in den App-Charts: «kirakira+» kämpft sich mit Glitzereffekt-Filtern für Videos und Instagram-Storys in die Liste der besten zehn Programme. Auch die Gmail-Applikation wurde diese Woche häufig heruntergeladen.
Wenn funkelnde Mode oder andere Gegenstände nicht stark genug glitzern, gibt es nun die Möglichkeit mit der App «kirakira+» (1,09 Euro) einen lichtintensiven, scheinenden Filter anzuwenden. Der Glitter-Effect wertet die eigene Instagram-Story optisch auf.
Benutzer eines Google-Mail-Accounts ist die mobile Gratis-App für iPhone und iPad ans Herz zu legen. Benachrichtigung direkt aufs Gerät, sowie die Funktion bereits gesendete Emails zu löschen, stechen besonders hervor
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|2,29
|6
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|7
|kirakira+
|Kentaro Yama
|1,09
|8
|iScanner - Dokumenten Scanner.
|BPMobile
|5,49
|9
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|10
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Stack Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Gmail - E-Mail von Google
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Rules of Survival
|NetEase Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Joom
|Joom
|kostenlos
|8
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|App für WhatsApp - Version für iPad
|Internet Rocks Inc.
|3,49
|4
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|6
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,49
|7
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|5,49
|8
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|9
|GoodReader - PDF Reader, Annotator and File Mana
|Good.iWare, Inc.
|5,49
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPad
|Internet Rocks Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Gmail - Email by Google
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|Amazon Instant Video Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Rules of Survival
|NetEase Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|8
|Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|DB Navigator für iPad
|Deutsche Bahn
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Multimedia Extrathemen
Topmeldungen aus anderen Ressorts
AKTUELLE VIDEOS
Wetter
Die WZ in Sozialen Netzwerken
01.06.2017
21.03.2016
22.06.2015
14.06.2015
Webvideopreisträger 2015: Quirlig, professionell und immer beliebter
10.03.2015
KONTAKT WESTDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG
() Registrierte Nutzer