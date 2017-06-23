In «Angry Birds Evolution» können Gamer sich ihre eigene Mannschaft mit individuellen Superkräften zusammenstellen. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kreativ kann man in vielerlei Hinsicht sein. Schaut man in die Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad können Nutzer sowohl ihre eigene Vogel-Herde kreieren als auch einen Garten gestalten.
Mit «Angry Birds Evolution» kann man sich jetzt eine neue Herde an Vögelchen selbst kreieren. In der neuen Ausgabe des Gratis-Spiels gilt es, noch mehr Schweine zu bekämpfen und herauszufinden, wer hinter dem geheimnisvollen Bacon Corp steckt, und was die Eagle Force ist.
Auch das traditionelle Spiel «Monopoly» (1,09 Euro) scheint noch lange nicht aus der Mode gekommen zu sein. In dem Spiel geht es darum, seine Gegenspieler in den Ruin zu treiben, indem man möglichst viele Straßen besitzt und Häuser und Hotels baut.
In dem Spiel «Gardenscapes Acres» recht man sich den Weg durch einen geheimnisvollen Garten, der viele unerwartete Erlebnisse bereithält. Ziel ist es, den verwunschenen Garten wieder auf Vordermann zu bringen. Das Game gibt es kostenlos im App-Store.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|6
|Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|8
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|10
|Evoland
|Playdigious
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|2
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|3
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Guns of Boom
|Game Insight
|kostenlos
|5
|Angry Birds Evolution
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|The Floor Is Lava
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|7
|Fidget Spinner
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|8
|FRAMED
|Loveshack
|4,49
|9
|Beat Stomper
|Rocky Hong
|kostenlos
|10
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|2
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Valhalla Hills
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|4,49
|5
|Dead Age
|Headup Games GmbH & Co KG
|3,49
|6
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|Atari
|1,09
|7
|FRAMED 2
|Loveshack
|5,49
|8
|Poly Bridge
|Dry Cactus
|5,49
|9
|Agent A: ein Rätsel in Verkleidung
|Yak & co
|3,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|2
|Angry Birds Evolution
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|4
|Guns of Boom
|Game Insight
|kostenlos
|5
|Beat Stomper
|Rocky Hong
|kostenlos
|6
|Asphalt Street Storm Racing
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|7
|FRAMED
|Loveshack
|4,49
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Gardenscapes - New Acres
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
