In «Angry Birds Evolution» können Gamer sich ihre eigene Mannschaft mit individuellen Superkräften zusammenstellen. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kreativ kann man in vielerlei Hinsicht sein. Schaut man in die Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad können Nutzer sowohl ihre eigene Vogel-Herde kreieren als auch einen Garten gestalten.

Mit «Angry Birds Evolution» kann man sich jetzt eine neue Herde an Vögelchen selbst kreieren. In der neuen Ausgabe des Gratis-Spiels gilt es, noch mehr Schweine zu bekämpfen und herauszufinden, wer hinter dem geheimnisvollen Bacon Corp steckt, und was die Eagle Force ist.

Auch das traditionelle Spiel «Monopoly» (1,09 Euro) scheint noch lange nicht aus der Mode gekommen zu sein. In dem Spiel geht es darum, seine Gegenspieler in den Ruin zu treiben, indem man möglichst viele Straßen besitzt und Häuser und Hotels baut.

In dem Spiel «Gardenscapes Acres» recht man sich den Weg durch einen geheimnisvollen Garten, der viele unerwartete Erlebnisse bereithält. Ziel ist es, den verwunschenen Garten wieder auf Vordermann zu bringen. Das Game gibt es kostenlos im App-Store.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
2Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
3Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
4Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
5Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,49
6Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!Lima Sky0,49
7MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
8Tank HeroClapfoot Inc.0,49
9Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi3,99
10EvolandPlaydigious1,09

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
2Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
3Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
4Guns of BoomGame Insightkostenlos
5Angry Birds EvolutionRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
6The Floor Is LavaKetchappkostenlos
7Fidget SpinnerKetchappkostenlos
8FRAMEDLoveshack4,49
9Beat StomperRocky Hongkostenlos
10Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
2Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
3Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
4Valhalla HillsDaedalic Entertainment GmbH4,49
5Dead AgeHeadup Games GmbH & Co KG3,49
6RollerCoaster Tycoon ClassicAtari1,09
7FRAMED 2Loveshack5,49
8Poly BridgeDry Cactus5,49
9Agent A: ein Rätsel in VerkleidungYak & co3,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
2Angry Birds EvolutionRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
3Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
4Guns of BoomGame Insightkostenlos
5Beat StomperRocky Hongkostenlos
6Asphalt Street Storm RacingGameloftkostenlos
7FRAMEDLoveshack4,49
8Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
9Gardenscapes - New AcresPlayrix Gameskostenlos
10Roll the Ball - slide puzzleBitMangokostenlos

