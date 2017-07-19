«The Floor is Lava» ist gerade der Hit auf dem iPhone. Foto: App-Store von Apple/dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Die iOS-Charts sind bunt gemischt - Action, Rätseln, Ernten oder «Stadt, Land, Fluss». Drei Apps stechen dabei hervor.

«The Floor is Lava» - aus dem Kinderspiel ist ein Netz-Hit geworden. Wie in der vergangenen Woche ist das Spiel eine der meistelanden iOS-Apps in Deutschland. Nicht nur Kinder und Jugendliche nutzen die witzige App (kostenlos). Auch Erwachsene spielen mit, wenn es heißt «The Floor is Lava» und sich alle so schnell wie möglich auf einen Gegenstand stürzen, um den Boden - die Lava - nicht zu berühren.

Autos warten, Sponsoren suchen und Rennen meistern: Seit einigen Tagen ist die «Motorsport Manager Mobile 2»-App online. Die mit 4,49 Euro teure App ist zwar nicht ganz günstig, aber für Rennsportliebhaber jeden Cent wert.

Wer den Kult-Autoren der Känguru-Chroniken, Marc-Uwe Kling, mag, wird diese App lieben. Bei «Game of Quotes» ordnet man Zitate der Weltgeschichte einem falschen Urheber zu und kreiert so witzige Verknüpfungen. Man kann das Spiel auch mit Freunden spielen und dabei seinen Witz-O-Meter in die Höhe treiben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Motorsport Manager Mobile 2Playsport Games Ltd4,49
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3Game of QuotesStudio Kalliope GmbH1,99
4Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
5Assassin's Creed IdentityUbisoft0,49
6Tank HeroClapfoot Inc.0,49
7MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
8FRAMED 2Loveshack0,99
9Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
10Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad SpieleTop Free Games0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
2Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
3The Floor Is LavaKetchappkostenlos
4Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
5100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball GameReach Mob Inc.kostenlos
6Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion RushGameloftkostenlos
7Island ExperimentNexters Global LTDkostenlos
8Subway SurfersKilookostenlos
9Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
10Mini DAYZ - Survival GameBohemia Interactive a.s.kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
2Motorsport Manager Mobile 2Playsport Games Ltd4,49
3FRAMED 2Loveshack0,99
4Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
5Assassin's Creed IdentityUbisoft0,49
6Minecraft: Story Mode - Season TwoTelltale Inc5,49
7Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
8The House of da VinciBlue Brain Games5,49
9Samorost 3Amanita Design2,29
10The RoomFireproof Games1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort GuruZentertain Ltd.kostenlos
2Gardenscapes - New AcresPlayrix Gameskostenlos
3Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion RushGameloftkostenlos
4Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
5Snoopy PopJam City, Inc.kostenlos
6Final Fantasy XV: A New EmpireEpic Action LLCkostenlos
7Mini DAYZ - Survival GameBohemia Interactive a.s.kostenlos
8Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
9illiSet Snailkostenlos
10Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel!Big Fish Games, Inckostenlos

