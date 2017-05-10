Wer an kniffeligem Konstruktionsbau seinen Spaß findet, für den ist «Build a Bridge!» genau das Richtige. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spieler durchleben in «LEGO Ninjago: Schatten des Ronin» gespenstische neue Missionen und bekämpfen düstere neue Gegner auf der Ninjago-Insel. Aber tapfere Ninjas brauchen keine Angst zu haben - dem Sieger winkt der heroische Grüne Ninja.

Auf dem entfernten Kontinent Milton, wo das Schwert als Symbol von Stärke und Macht verehrt wird, verschreiben sich Männer dem Schwertkampf und der Magie. Sie wollen die besten Krieger, die weisesten Magier oder die größten Abenteurer werden. In «The Greedy Cave» werden Spieler Teil dieser einzigartigen Welt.

Spieler testen ihre Ingenieur- und Improvisationsfähigkeiten bei einem Puzzle-Spiel, das hohe Einsätze fordert. Zu bauen sind Brücken für Autos, Lkw's und Busse. Und manchmal sogar für Monstertrucks.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,49
4MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts1,09
5Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!Lima Sky0,49
6Tank HeroClapfoot Inc.0,49
7The Greedy CaveAvalonGames0,49
8Bloons TD 5Ninja Kiwi3,99
9Neo MonstersNTT Resonant Inc.0,49
10F1 2016The Codemasters Software Company Limited5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CATS: Crash Arena Turbo StarsZeptoLab UK Limitedkostenlos
2Build a Bridge!BoomBit Inc.kostenlos
3Battle BayRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
4Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
5Bus Simulator 17Alexandru Marusackostenlos
6City Mania: Town Building GameGameloftkostenlos
7Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
8Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
9Rise of the KingsONEMT LIMITEDkostenlos
10Robot Unicorn Attack 3[adult swim]kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
2LEGO Ninjago: Schatten des RoninWarner Bros.5,49
3The RoomFireproof Games1,09
4Farming Simulator 16GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
5Empire TV TycoonKalypso Media Group GmbH5,49
6Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
7MONOPOLY for iPadElectronic Arts5,49
8The Room ThreeFireproof Games5,49
9RollerCoaster Tycoon ClassicAtari6,99
10Catan HDUSM4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1CATS: Crash Arena Turbo StarsZeptoLab UK Limitedkostenlos
2Build a Bridge!BoomBit Inc.kostenlos
3Battle BayRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
4Zip—ZapPhilipp Stollenmayerkostenlos
5Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
6Bus Simulator 17Alexandru Marusackostenlos
7Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
8City Mania: Town Building GameGameloftkostenlos
9Star Wars: Puzzle-DroidenDisneykostenlos
10Robot Unicorn Attack 3[adult swim]kostenlos

