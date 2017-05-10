Wer an kniffeligem Konstruktionsbau seinen Spaß findet, für den ist «Build a Bridge!» genau das Richtige. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spieler durchleben in «LEGO Ninjago: Schatten des Ronin» gespenstische neue Missionen und bekämpfen düstere neue Gegner auf der Ninjago-Insel. Aber tapfere Ninjas brauchen keine Angst zu haben - dem Sieger winkt der heroische Grüne Ninja.
Auf dem entfernten Kontinent Milton, wo das Schwert als Symbol von Stärke und Macht verehrt wird, verschreiben sich Männer dem Schwertkampf und der Magie. Sie wollen die besten Krieger, die weisesten Magier oder die größten Abenteurer werden. In «The Greedy Cave» werden Spieler Teil dieser einzigartigen Welt.
Spieler testen ihre Ingenieur- und Improvisationsfähigkeiten bei einem Puzzle-Spiel, das hohe Einsätze fordert. Zu bauen sind Brücken für Autos, Lkw's und Busse. Und manchmal sogar für Monstertrucks.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|4
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|1,09
|5
|Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr!
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|7
|The Greedy Cave
|AvalonGames
|0,49
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Neo Monsters
|NTT Resonant Inc.
|0,49
|10
|F1 2016
|The Codemasters Software Company Limited
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
|ZeptoLab UK Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Build a Bridge!
|BoomBit Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Battle Bay
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|5
|Bus Simulator 17
|Alexandru Marusac
|kostenlos
|6
|City Mania: Town Building Game
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rise of the Kings
|ONEMT LIMITED
|kostenlos
|10
|Robot Unicorn Attack 3
|[adult swim]
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|LEGO Ninjago: Schatten des Ronin
|Warner Bros.
|5,49
|3
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|4
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|5
|Empire TV Tycoon
|Kalypso Media Group GmbH
|5,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|MONOPOLY for iPad
|Electronic Arts
|5,49
|8
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|9
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|Atari
|6,99
|10
|Catan HD
|USM
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
|ZeptoLab UK Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Build a Bridge!
|BoomBit Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Battle Bay
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|Zip—Zap
|Philipp Stollenmayer
|kostenlos
|5
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Bus Simulator 17
|Alexandru Marusac
|kostenlos
|7
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|City Mania: Town Building Game
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|Star Wars: Puzzle-Droiden
|Disney
|kostenlos
|10
|Robot Unicorn Attack 3
|[adult swim]
|kostenlos
