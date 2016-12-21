Gaming für Alle Die beliebtesten iOS-Games der Woche

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spätestens seit Nintendo mit «Pokémon Go» auf dem Smartphone-Markt Fuß gefasst hat, nimmt der japanische Videospiel-Konzern mobile Nutzer ins Visier. Mit «Super Mario Run» ist nun auch das bekannte Maskottchen auf dem iPhone angekommen.

Die App kombiniert das gewohnt abwechslungsreiche Leveldesign mit der innovativen Ein-Finger-Steuerung. Wer lieber im Weltraum unterwegs ist, sollte einen Blick auf «Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic» werfen. Das Spiel kommt gerade rechtzeitig zur aktuell wiedererwachten Hysterie um den «Krieg der Sterne» und bietet nicht nur für Fans der Reihe reichlich Action.

Für alle, die über den Mangel an echtem Schnee im Winter traurig sind, kann «Snowboarding The Fourth Phase» die Lösung sein - Tricks wie ein Profi und herausfordernde weiße Pisten erwarten die Spieler.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 0,99 4 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,99 5 Reigns Devolver Digital 2,99 6 Rolf Zuckowski - In der Weihnachtsbäckerei U-Apps 0,99 7 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Aspyr Media, Inc. 2,99 8 Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Disney 0,99 9 LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 Warner Bros. 0,99 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Hill Climb Racing 2 Fingersoft kostenlos 3 Goat Simulator Coffee Stain Studios AB kostenlos 4 Bottle Flip! Ketchapp kostenlos 5 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 6 Dawn of Titans NaturalMotion kostenlos 7 Tap Titans 2 Game Hive Corp. kostenlos 8 Episode - Choose Your Story + Pretty Little Liars Episode Interactive kostenlos 9 Piano Tiles 2 (Don't Tap The White Tile 2) Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited kostenlos 10 Real City Car Driving Sim 2017 Musa CANDIR kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 2 Rolf Zuckowski - In der Weihnachtsbäckerei U-Apps 0,99 3 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Aspyr Media, Inc. 2,99 4 The Room Fireproof Games 0,99 5 Samorost 3 Amanita Design 4,99 6 The Room Two Fireproof Games 1,99 7 The Room Three Fireproof Games 4,99 8 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99 9 LEGO Jurassic World Warner Bros. 0,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games