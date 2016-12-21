Kult-Abenteuer für unterwegs: Mit «Super Mario Run» kommt der hüpfende Nintendo-Klempner erstmals auf das iPhone. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spätestens seit Nintendo mit «Pokémon Go» auf dem Smartphone-Markt Fuß gefasst hat, nimmt der japanische Videospiel-Konzern mobile Nutzer ins Visier. Mit «Super Mario Run» ist nun auch das bekannte Maskottchen auf dem iPhone angekommen.
Die App kombiniert das gewohnt abwechslungsreiche Leveldesign mit der innovativen Ein-Finger-Steuerung. Wer lieber im Weltraum unterwegs ist, sollte einen Blick auf «Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic» werfen. Das Spiel kommt gerade rechtzeitig zur aktuell wiedererwachten Hysterie um den «Krieg der Sterne» und bietet nicht nur für Fans der Reihe reichlich Action.
Für alle, die über den Mangel an echtem Schnee im Winter traurig sind, kann «Snowboarding The Fourth Phase» die Lösung sein - Tricks wie ein Profi und herausfordernde weiße Pisten erwarten die Spieler.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|MONOPOLY Game
|Electronic Arts
|0,99
|4
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,99
|5
|Reigns
|Devolver Digital
|2,99
|6
|Rolf Zuckowski - In der Weihnachtsbäckerei
|U-Apps
|0,99
|7
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|Aspyr Media, Inc.
|2,99
|8
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Disney
|0,99
|9
|LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
|Warner Bros.
|0,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|3
|Goat Simulator
|Coffee Stain Studios AB
|kostenlos
|4
|Bottle Flip!
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|5
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Dawn of Titans
|NaturalMotion
|kostenlos
|7
|Tap Titans 2
|Game Hive Corp.
|kostenlos
|8
|Episode - Choose Your Story + Pretty Little Liars
|Episode Interactive
|kostenlos
|9
|Piano Tiles 2 (Don't Tap The White Tile 2)
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Real City Car Driving Sim 2017
|Musa CANDIR
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Rolf Zuckowski - In der Weihnachtsbäckerei
|U-Apps
|0,99
|3
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|Aspyr Media, Inc.
|2,99
|4
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,99
|5
|Samorost 3
|Amanita Design
|4,99
|6
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|1,99
|7
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|4,99
|8
|Farming Simulator 16
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|4,99
|9
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Warner Bros.
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|3
|Goat Simulator
|Coffee Stain Studios AB
|kostenlos
|4
|Roll the Ball - slide puzzle
|BitMango
|kostenlos
|5
|Conduct THIS!
|Northplay
|kostenlos
|6
|Snowboarding The Fourth Phase
|Red Bull
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Dawn of Titans
|NaturalMotion
|kostenlos
|9
|Rolling Sky
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Fieldrunners Attack!
|Subatomic Studios, LLC
|kostenlos
21.03.2016
22.06.2015
14.06.2015
10.03.2015
16.12.2014
