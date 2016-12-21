Kult-Abenteuer für unterwegs: Mit «Super Mario Run» kommt der hüpfende Nintendo-Klempner erstmals auf das iPhone. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Epische Abenteuer: «Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic» bringt den Krieg der Sterne nun auch aufs Handy. Foto: Appstore von Apple

Balance und Geschwindigkeit: Bei «Snowboadring - The fourth Phase» dreht sich alles um das actionreiche Vergnügen im Schnee. Foto: Appstore von Apple

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Spätestens seit Nintendo mit «Pokémon Go» auf dem Smartphone-Markt Fuß gefasst hat, nimmt der japanische Videospiel-Konzern mobile Nutzer ins Visier. Mit «Super Mario Run» ist nun auch das bekannte Maskottchen auf dem iPhone angekommen.

Die App kombiniert das gewohnt abwechslungsreiche Leveldesign mit der innovativen Ein-Finger-Steuerung. Wer lieber im Weltraum unterwegs ist, sollte einen Blick auf «Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic» werfen. Das Spiel kommt gerade rechtzeitig zur aktuell wiedererwachten Hysterie um den «Krieg der Sterne» und bietet nicht nur für Fans der Reihe reichlich Action.

Für alle, die über den Mangel an echtem Schnee im Winter traurig sind, kann «Snowboarding The Fourth Phase» die Lösung sein - Tricks wie ein Profi und herausfordernde weiße Pisten erwarten die Spieler.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang6,99
2Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99
3MONOPOLY GameElectronic Arts0,99
4Hitman SniperSQUARE ENIX INC0,99
5ReignsDevolver Digital2,99
6Rolf Zuckowski - In der WeihnachtsbäckereiU-Apps0,99
7Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicAspyr Media, Inc.2,99
8Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey MouseDisney0,99
9LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4Warner Bros.0,99
10Geometry DashRobTop Games AB1,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
2Hill Climb Racing 2Fingersoftkostenlos
3Goat SimulatorCoffee Stain Studios ABkostenlos
4Bottle Flip!Ketchappkostenlos
5Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
6Dawn of TitansNaturalMotionkostenlos
7Tap Titans 2Game Hive Corp.kostenlos
8Episode - Choose Your Story + Pretty Little LiarsEpisode Interactivekostenlos
9Piano Tiles 2 (Don't Tap The White Tile 2)Cheetah Technology Corporation Limitedkostenlos
10Real City Car Driving Sim 2017Musa CANDIRkostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang6,99
2Rolf Zuckowski - In der WeihnachtsbäckereiU-Apps0,99
3Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicAspyr Media, Inc.2,99
4The RoomFireproof Games0,99
5Samorost 3Amanita Design4,99
6The Room TwoFireproof Games1,99
7The Room ThreeFireproof Games4,99
8Farming Simulator 16GIANTS Software GmbH4,99
9LEGO Jurassic WorldWarner Bros.0,99
10Plague Inc.Ndemic Creations0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Super Mario RunNintendo Co., Ltd.kostenlos
2Hill Climb Racing 2Fingersoftkostenlos
3Goat SimulatorCoffee Stain Studios ABkostenlos
4Roll the Ball - slide puzzleBitMangokostenlos
5Conduct THIS!Northplaykostenlos
6Snowboarding The Fourth PhaseRed Bullkostenlos
7Clash RoyaleSupercellkostenlos
8Dawn of TitansNaturalMotionkostenlos
9Rolling SkyCheetah Technology Corporation Limitedkostenlos
10Fieldrunners Attack!Subatomic Studios, LLCkostenlos

