dpa

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Fotos professionell bearbeiten wie die Profis geht jetzt ganz einfach mit «Affinity Photo» auf dem iPad. Neben einer umfassenden Funktionspalette ist auch das Öffnen von RAW-Fotos und anderen Bildern in einem eigenen Arbeitsbereich möglich.

«Threema» zählt mittlerweile zu den beliebtesten Nachrichtendiensten und hält sich wacker. Die App kann völlig anonym verwendet werden und bietet eine reiche Auswahl an Funktionen. Zudem werden alle übertragenen Nachrichten zusätzlich verschlüsselt.

In nur sieben Minuten dem Traumkörper ein Stückchen näher - das verspricht die App «7 Min Workout». Die abwechslungsreichen Übungen können ganz einfach zu Hause gemacht werden. Daneben kann sogar zwischen männlichem oder weiblichem Trainer ausgewählt werden.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Blitzer.de PROEifrig Media0,49
2ThreemaThreema GmbH3,49
37 Min Workout - 7-Minuten-TrainingseinheitFitness Guide Inc3,49
4Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
5Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
6Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
7Wetter Online ProWetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH2,99
8Babyphone 3GTappyTaps s.r.o.4,49
9Oje, ich wachse!Domus Technica2,29
10LightXAndor Communications Private Limited2,29

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
2WhatsApp MessengerWhatsApp Inc.kostenlos
3Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
4Snake VS BlockVoodookostenlos
5InstagramInstagram, Inc.kostenlos
6YouTube – Videos, Clips & Musik ansehen und teilenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
7Google Maps – Navigation, Bus, Bahn & VerkehrGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
8SnapchatSnap, Inc.kostenlos
9Guns of BoomGame Insightkostenlos
10MessengerFacebook, Inc.kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Farming Simulator 18GIANTS Software GmbH5,49
2Monument Valley 2ustwo Games Ltd5,49
3Affinity PhotoSerif Labs21,99
4GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDFTime Base Technology Limited8,99
5Minecraft: Pocket EditionMojang7,99
6ProcreateSavage Interactive Pty Ltd6,99
7Wetter Online ProWetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH2,99
8WeatherPro for iPadMeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH3,99
9ADAC Camping- und Stellplatzführer 2017ADAC Verlag GmbH8,99
10Duet DisplayDuet, Inc.10,99

Meistgeladen

PlatzApp-NameEntwicklerPreis in Euro
1Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPadInternet Rocks Inc.kostenlos
2Wort Guruwordpuzzle gameskostenlos
3NetflixNetflix, Inc.kostenlos
4Angry Birds EvolutionRovio Entertainment Ltdkostenlos
5YouTube – Videos, Clips & Musik ansehen und teilenGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
6Stadt Land Fluss - WörtespielFanateekostenlos
7Amazon Prime Video DeutschlandLOVEFiLMkostenlos
8Taschenrechner Pro für iPad KostenlosApalon Appskostenlos
9Google Maps – Navigation, Bus, Bahn & VerkehrGoogle, Inc.kostenlos
10Guns of BoomGame Insightkostenlos

