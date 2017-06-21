Für iPhone und iPad
Mit «Affinity Photo» können Bilder jetzt ganz einfach professionell bearbeitet werden. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Fotos professionell bearbeiten wie die Profis geht jetzt ganz einfach mit «Affinity Photo» auf dem iPad. Neben einer umfassenden Funktionspalette ist auch das Öffnen von RAW-Fotos und anderen Bildern in einem eigenen Arbeitsbereich möglich.
«Threema» zählt mittlerweile zu den beliebtesten Nachrichtendiensten und hält sich wacker. Die App kann völlig anonym verwendet werden und bietet eine reiche Auswahl an Funktionen. Zudem werden alle übertragenen Nachrichten zusätzlich verschlüsselt.
In nur sieben Minuten dem Traumkörper ein Stückchen näher - das verspricht die App «7 Min Workout». Die abwechslungsreichen Übungen können ganz einfach zu Hause gemacht werden. Daneben kann sogar zwischen männlichem oder weiblichem Trainer ausgewählt werden.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|7 Min Workout - 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit
|Fitness Guide Inc
|3,49
|4
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|5
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|7
|Wetter Online Pro
|WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH
|2,99
|8
|Babyphone 3G
|TappyTaps s.r.o.
|4,49
|9
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|2,29
|10
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limited
|2,29
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|4
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube – Videos, Clips & Musik ansehen und teilen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps – Navigation, Bus, Bahn & Verkehr
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Guns of Boom
|Game Insight
|kostenlos
|10
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|2
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|3
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|4
|GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|5
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|6,99
|7
|Wetter Online Pro
|WetterOnline - Meteorologische Dienstleistungen GmbH
|2,99
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|3,99
|9
|ADAC Camping- und Stellplatzführer 2017
|ADAC Verlag GmbH
|8,99
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Messenger für WhatsApp - App für iPad
|Internet Rocks Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Wort Guru
|wordpuzzle games
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Angry Birds Evolution
|Rovio Entertainment Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube – Videos, Clips & Musik ansehen und teilen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|7
|Amazon Prime Video Deutschland
|LOVEFiLM
|kostenlos
|8
|Taschenrechner Pro für iPad Kostenlos
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps – Navigation, Bus, Bahn & Verkehr
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Guns of Boom
|Game Insight
|kostenlos
